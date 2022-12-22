Insurers Slam Scouts Plan, FTX To Start Clawback Actions

By Vince Sullivan (December 22, 2022, 7:52 PM EST) -- Insurers who didn't sign on to the Chapter 11 plan of the Boy Scouts of America slammed the $2.5 billion settlement trust in an appellate briefing, cryptocurrency exchange FTX said it will begin seeking clawback of prepetition distributions and cosmetics giant Revlon Inc. reached a deal with creditors for a Chapter 11 plan. This is the week in bankruptcy....

