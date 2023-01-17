Elite Schools, Former Students Spar Over Discovery

By Bryan Koenig (January 17, 2023, 8:20 PM EST) -- Admissions processes, donations tracking, scholarships, college decisions and more are on the line as discovery continues to heat up in an antitrust lawsuit from former students accusing Yale, Columbia, Duke, Emory and other top private universities of conspiring to limit financial aid....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS