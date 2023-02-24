'Crafty' Defense Attys Bombarded In Supreme Court FCA Fight

By Jeff Overley (February 24, 2023, 11:42 PM EST) -- Controversial rulings shielding corporations from False Claims Act liability based on "post-hoc rationales" would undermine the anti-fraud law and be a boon for "crafty lawyers," the U.S. Department of Justice, plaintiffs attorneys and others told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS