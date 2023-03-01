As Opioid Sellers Win Vital Verdict, Families See Silver Lining

By Jeff Overley (March 1, 2023, 11:36 PM EST) -- Opioid distributors won a crucial verdict Wednesday in a pioneering trial and perhaps set a major boundary around their legal exposure in sprawling opioid litigation, while families who blamed the companies for devastating addiction found solace in poignant stories they shared at trial for a nationwide audience....

