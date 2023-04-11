240 Lawmakers See 'Imminent Harm' From Mifepristone Order

By James Arkin (April 11, 2023, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Two hundred and forty members of Congress, including nearly every Democrat in the Senate, filed an amicus brief Tuesday urging the Fifth Circuit to stay last week's district court order blocking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decades-old approval of the abortion drug mifepristone....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS