Back In Texas, AGs Eye 2024 Google Ad Tech Trial

By Bryan Koenig (June 8, 2023, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Days after the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation sent them back to Texas federal court where they first filed, a coalition of state attorneys general alleging Google has maintained an online display advertising monopoly on Thursday moved to get the ball rolling with an "expeditious trial date" sometime next year....

