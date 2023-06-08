IP Forecast: Google To Face $33M Audio Patent Trial

By Andrew Karpan (June 8, 2023, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A controversial Texas patent-holding company will lay out its case to jurors in Wilmington, Delaware, next week why Google should shell out about $33.1 million for selling Android tablets that allegedly infringe audio programming patents developed by a failed personalized cassette tape startup....

