ESG Around The World: Japan

By Akira Karasawa and Landry Guesdon (October 16, 2023, 5:17 PM EDT) -- ESG investing has recently become one of the most controversial policymaking issues in the U.S., dividing the country into pro- and anti-ESG states. But what does ESG legislation look like elsewhere? In this Expert Analysis series, attorneys across the globe tell us everything we need to know about the state of ESG in each of their countries or regions....