Mercedes Inks $150M Deal In Emissions Cheating Claims

By Brian Steele ( December 22, 2025, 11:38 AM EST) -- Mercedes-Benz USA LLC and Mercedes-Benz Group AG have reached a nearly $150 million national settlement with state attorneys general amid allegations that they sold and leased vehicles equipped with devices capable of defeating emissions tests....

