Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Top 5 Antitrust Issues For In-House Counsel To Watch In 2026

By Michael Wise, Christopher Gordon and Mary Walser ( January 2, 2026, 9:58 AM EST) -- With the calendar turned to the new year, the antitrust enforcement priorities for the second Trump administration have largely taken shape. While some things remain fluid, businesses now have much more clarity regarding what they can expect in the new year in connection with merger reviews and agency scrutiny of certain business practices....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies