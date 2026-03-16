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Live Nation Trial Resumes, Exec Says Competition Is Up

By Stewart Bishop ( March 16, 2026, 10:40 PM EDT) -- The antitrust trial of Live Nation picked back up Monday after a weeklong hiatus with a coalition of states in the driver's seat, after the U.S. Department of Justice settled its case against the live entertainment giant, with one of its executives testifying that competition in the concert promotion business has grown in recent years....

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