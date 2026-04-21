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Deposition Sinks Social Media Bellwether Case, Judge Told

By Craig Clough ( April 21, 2026, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Social media companies urged a California federal judge at a hearing Tuesday to toss a bellwether case in sprawling litigation accusing the companies of harming children's mental health, arguing that the plaintiff admitted during his deposition that he was not harmed by the platform's features, sinking his claims....

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