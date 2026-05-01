No Deal To Blackball 'Early Decision' Students, Judge Told
By Carolyn Muyskens ( May 1, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Boston heard elite universities argue Friday that the "early decision" admissions process is not a scheme to raise tuition but an option for students who want a better shot at admission to their first-choice school....
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