'Miscarriage Of Justice' Wipes Out $2.5M Injury Verdict

By Y. Peter Kang ( May 7, 2026, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court has tossed a $2.5 million verdict in a lawsuit accusing Public Storage of causing a woman's fall injuries, saying it was a "miscarriage of justice" for the lower court to allow repeated references to irrelevant evidence by the plaintiff's counsel....
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