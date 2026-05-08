Canceled Solar Grants Suit In Wrong Court, Wash. Judge Hints

By Rachel Riley ( May 8, 2026, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Friday hinted that she lacks jurisdiction over a multistate challenge to the federal government's cancellation of a solar energy project grant program, citing recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent indicating that a bid to reinstate the funding would belong in the Court of Federal Claims....
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