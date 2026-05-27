6th Circ. Ruling Broadest So Far In Wave Of Habeas Decisions

By Kemal Hepsen ( May 27, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- On May 11, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit affirmed four district court grants of habeas corpus in Lopez-Campos v. Raycraft, holding that Title 8 of the U.S. Code, Section 1225(b)(2)(A), does not govern the detention of noncitizens apprehended in the interior of the U.S. after an undocumented entry. U.S. Circuit Judge Eric Clay, joined by U.S. Circuit Judge R. Guy Cole Jr., concluded that the petitioners' detention was authorized only by Section 1226(a), which permits release on bond....