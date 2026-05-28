3M, DuPont Lose PFAS Forum-Shopping Sanctions Bid

By Hailey Konnath ( May 28, 2026, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge Thursday declined to sanction Connecticut municipalities for moving firefighter turnout gear PFAS claims to his jurisdiction after roughly two years of litigation on the East Coast, ruling that consolidation of the claims "regardless of district" is "beneficial to all parties."...
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