Meta Says Section 230 Foils Social Media Addiction Verdict

By Rae Ann Varona ( June 4, 2026, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Meta urged a Los Angeles judge on Thursday to toss a landmark verdict against the social media giant and Google for harming a young woman's mental health, saying it deserves a total victory under Section 230 because the plaintiff was addicted to third-party content, not the platforms themselves....
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