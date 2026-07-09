Transportation Cases To Watch: Midyear Report 2026
By Linda Chiem ( July 9, 2026, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Clashes over the Trump administration's bid to void California's vehicle emissions standards, federal restrictions on commercial drivers' licenses for foreign truckers and Boeing 737 Max securities litigation involving class certification standards are among the court battles that transportation attorneys are monitoring in the latter half of 2026....
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