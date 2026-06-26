5 ERISA Cases To Keep An Eye On In The Second Half Of 2026

By Kellie Mejdrich ( June 26, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Supreme Court challenge to Intel Corp.'s 401(k) investment lineup tops the list of cases benefits attorneys will be watching this summer and fall, though appeals involving health plan tobacco fees, plan forfeiture spending and a potential Eleventh Circuit precedent shift are also top of mind....
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