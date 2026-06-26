Meta, State AGs Criticized As Social Media MDL Trial Nears
By Dorothy Atkins ( June 26, 2026, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing an upcoming trial over states' claims against Meta in the social media addiction multidistrict litigation said Friday she will likely deny most requests from both sides to limit trial evidence, calling the requests overbroad and criticizing Meta's "shocking" and "ridiculous" number of sealing requests....
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