Class Actions At The Circuit Courts: June Lessons

By Mitchell Engel ( June 29, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a monthly column that highlights federal appellate decisions with takeaways for attorneys at various stages of class action litigation. In this installment, I discuss five recent rulings from cases involving allegations of internet data misuse, consumer fraud claims, immigration, insurance and First Amendment violation claims....
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