Resale Ticket Buyers Must Arbitrate Live Nation Claims

By Matthew Perlman ( July 1, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has sent antitrust claims from concertgoers who purchased Ticketmaster tickets on the secondary market to arbitration, after finding an arbitration clause in Live Nation's terms of service is enforceable....
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