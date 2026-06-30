Meta Social Media Addiction MDL Headed For August Trial

By Hailey Konnath ( June 30, 2026, 11:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday mostly denied dueling motions for summary judgment in litigation brought by multiple states claiming Meta intentionally designed its products to be addictive, rejecting Meta's attempts to ditch the case and teeing it up for an August advisory jury trial....
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