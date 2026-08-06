Meta Owes Another $567M To Address Harm To NM Kids

By Lauren Berg and Cara Salvatore ( August 6, 2026, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms is on the hook for an additional $567 million after a New Mexico judge on Thursday determined that the Facebook and Instagram parent must take measures to protect its youngest users, following a jury's $375 million verdict that Meta hid the full scope of mental health harms its apps caused....
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