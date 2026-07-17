States Stepping Up Merger Work In First Half Of 2026

By Matthew Perlman ( July 17, 2026, 11:56 AM EDT) -- Federal enforcers reached a number of merger settlements in the first half of 2026, while state attorneys general stepped up their independent enforcement efforts, taking on Nexstar's planned purchase of rival broadcaster Tegna and Paramount's deal for Warner Bros. Discovery....
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