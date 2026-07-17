Judge Decries 'Extreme' Penalty Bids In Social Media MDL

By Dorothy Atkins ( July 17, 2026, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing an upcoming trial over states' social media addiction claims against Meta took issue with both sides' "extreme" penalty estimates during a pretrial hearing Friday, saying the states' $1.4 trillion proposal is "unreasonable," but Meta's $4 million estimate "is not even a slap on the hand."...
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