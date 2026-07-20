More Urban Hospitals Challenge HHS Medicare Wage Index

By Hailey Konnath ( July 20, 2026, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Dozens of urban-area hospitals have filed another suit over the Health and Human Services wage index methodology for Medicare reimbursements, claiming the calculation was flawed between 2019 and 2023 and they are owed "prompt" payment to remediate the incorrect calculations....
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