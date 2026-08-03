Legal Questions Michigan Is Still Facing In 2026

By Melanie Dorsey and Susan Smiley ( August 3, 2026, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Michigan's legal sector can expect answers on several burning legal questions in the remainder of 2026, with major litigation over the Flint water crises nearing an end, and the state's enforcement push against prediction market purveyors just getting started. Some of the biggest questions, however, will be answered not in court, but at the ballot box, where Michigan Supreme Court justices are up for election and a potential constitutional convention will be put to voters....
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