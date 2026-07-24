Paramount Promises Not To Close Merger During Challenge
By Bryan Koenig ( July 24, 2026, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Paramount Skydance Corp. took a fight over a preliminary injunction off the table Friday with a promise not to close its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. until June 2027 or when a California federal judge rules on the merits of challenges to the deal....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.