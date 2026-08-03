AGs, WGA Want April Merger Trial, Paramount Wants Nov.

By Bryan Koenig ( August 3, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Paramount Skydance Corp. battled over trial timing Friday as the Writers Guild of America and state attorneys general challenge its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., in a joint California federal court brief where the plaintiffs sought April 2027 proceedings and the companies proposed a November kickoff....
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