Paramount CEO Says Warner Challenge Is About Politics
By Matthew Perlman ( August 4, 2026, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Paramount Skydance Corp. CEO David Ellison said Tuesday that a challenge of the company's planned purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery from state enforcers is really about CNN and concerns that his politics could impact news coverage....
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