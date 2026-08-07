Mass. Judge Lets Early-Decision Antitrust Suit Proceed
By Bryan Koenig ( August 7, 2026, 11:35 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge refused Friday to let 32 elite universities duck a proposed class action alleging they used the early-decision admissions process as an anticompetitive scheme to raise tuition, even as she dismissed the consortium and the two college application providers that allegedly facilitated the scheme from the suit....
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