Birthright Citizenship Dissents Belie Originalist Interpretation

By Ediberto Roman ( August 11, 2026, 6:27 PM EDT) -- In what Justice Samuel Alito described as one of the most important decisions in its history, in Trump v. Barbara, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's attempt to end birthright citizenship by executive order. In its June 30 decision, six of the nine justices found Trump's executive order to be illegal, with five finding it unconstitutional. As a result, birthright citizenship remains the law of the land....