Birthright Citizenship Dissents Belie Originalist Interpretation

By Ediberto Roman ( August 11, 2026, 6:27 PM EDT) -- In what Justice Samuel Alito described as one of the most important decisions in its history, in Trump v. Barbara, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's attempt to end birthright citizenship by executive order. In its June 30 decision, six of the nine justices found Trump's executive order to be illegal, with five finding it unconstitutional. As a result, birthright citizenship remains the law of the land....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.