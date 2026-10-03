Up First At High Court: Climate Torts & Munitions Disposal
By Katie Buehler ( October 3, 2026, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will begin its new term on Monday, when the justices consider whether state courts have the authority to hear climate change lawsuits that seek to hold fossil fuel companies liable for local damages caused by greenhouse-gas emissions and whether federal courts can hear constitutional challenges to veterans benefits laws....
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