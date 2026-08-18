Publishers Target Google's 'Fake Privilege' In Ad Tech MDL
By Bryan Koenig ( August 18, 2026, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A group of website publishers targeting Google's advertising placement technology dominance in a wider multidistrict litigation asked a New York federal judge Monday to force discovery into corporate policies allegedly hiding evidence that have continuously haunted the technology giant across antitrust cases from government and private plaintiffs....
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