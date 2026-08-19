Paramount Judge Urges Parties To Be 'More Reasonable'

By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 19, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing the challenge to Paramount Skydance's $110 billion Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition brought by the Writers Guild of America and state attorneys general urged the parties Wednesday to be "much more reasonable" with discovery disputes, warning that if they aren't, "you will find yourself asked to engage a special master."...
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