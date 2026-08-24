Google Says Publishers Can't Get 'Fake Privilege' Discovery
By Bryan Koenig ( August 24, 2026, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Google urged a New York federal judge not to grant additional discovery to a group of publishers targeting its advertising placement technology dominance in a wider multidistrict litigation, arguing claims of insufficient detail into corporate policies allegedly hiding evidence are belied by the volume of information already cited....
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