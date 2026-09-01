Teachers Union Wants In On CDL Data Fight

By Katherine Smith ( September 1, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The American Federation of Teachers is seeking to enter a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's bid to obtain a database containing information on 17 million commercial driver's license holders, telling a Virginia federal court Tuesday that the 24 states bringing the suit don't adequately represent the interests of the union....
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