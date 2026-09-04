NY Huawei Case Roars To Life With Historic Corp. RICO Trial

By Stewart Bishop ( September 4, 2026, 11:35 PM EDT) -- The sprawling racketeering case against Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. has faded from the spotlight in recent years, but the Chinese telecommunications giant has bucked convention by proceeding to a historic criminal trial over accusations of rampant intellectual property theft, sanctions violations and brazen lies to banks and U.S. officials about its business practices....
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