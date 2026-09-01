Jason Isbell Says Suno Exploits Identities Like 'The Borg'
By Rae Ann Varona ( September 1, 2026, 11:32 PM EDT) -- Grammy winner Jason Isbell and several other musicians have lodged a proposed class action in Massachusetts federal court against Suno Inc., accusing the AI music generator company of extracting and exploiting musicians' identifying attributes much like a collective of identity-erasing cybernetic aliens from the Star Trek franchise....
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