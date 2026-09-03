MDL Attys Want Special Master To Vet Meta Privilege Claims
By Dorothy Atkins ( September 3, 2026, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Personal injury plaintiffs' counsel asked a California federal judge Wednesday to appoint a special master to review Meta's attorney-client privilege designations in social media addiction multidistrict litigation, arguing that Meta can't be trusted to review them in light of the judge's recent rulings that certain Meta trial-exhibit redactions were "entirely inappropriate."...
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