ERISA Recap: 5 Appellate Rulings To Know From August

By Kellie Mejdrich ( September 4, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit kept an Arkansas pharmacy benefit manager rule in place as not preempted by federal benefits law, the Fourth Circuit revived an Altria ex-worker's dispute over benefit plan documents, and the Eleventh Circuit reversed a pretrial win for Royal Caribbean in cruise workers' suit challenging 401(k) funds. ...
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