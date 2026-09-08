Calif. Urges Justices To Let Paramount Merger Case Play Out
By Matthew Perlman ( September 8, 2026, 3:58 PM EDT) -- California and other state enforcers that are challenging Paramount Skydance Corp.'s planned $110 billion purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery have urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to expedite Iowa and Montana's case seeking to block the merger challenge....
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