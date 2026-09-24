5 Circuit Splits To Watch At The High Court

By Katie Buehler ( September 24, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has been deciding fewer and fewer cases over the past three decades, with its caseload reaching a historic low just last term. While attorneys believe several factors have contributed to that trend, they say one of the most consequential is the court's apparent declining interest in resolving circuit splits. ...
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