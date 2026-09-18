Judge Nixes USDA's SNAP Deadline, Immigrant Benefit Rules
By Ben Adlin ( September 18, 2026, 10:35 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge sided with a coalition of 21 states and the District of Columbia that challenged the Trump administration's restrictions to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, ruling Thursday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's guidance barring certain noncitizen immigrants from SNAP benefits was unlawful....
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