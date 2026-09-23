State Pols Urge Justices To Rein In Kalshi's Sports Offerings

By Alex Lawson ( September 23, 2026, 1:31 PM EDT) -- A coalition of state lawmakers has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Third Circuit decision allowing Kalshi to keep its sports offerings online in New Jersey, emphasizing that sports betting oversight must be left to the states....
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