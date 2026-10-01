Google Ad Tech MDL Teed Up For Trial Largely Intact

By Bryan Koenig ( October 1, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Gannett, the Daily Mail and a certified class of website publishers scored a major win with a New York federal court ruling largely refusing to let Google scrap antitrust allegations targeting its advertising placement technology business in sprawling multidistrict litigation....
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