'Substantially Impaired' Main Topic Of Medicaid Rule Hearing
By Julie Manganis ( October 22, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge pressed the Trump administration Thursday on its argument that Congress intentionally left it with the task of defining who is considered too medically frail to comply with Medicaid work requirements set to take effect in January....
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