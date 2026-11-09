Seattle Area Residents Aim To Relaunch Airport Pollution Suit
By Rachel Riley ( November 9, 2026, 10:44 PM EST) -- Washington residents are seeking a federal judge's permission to revamp their proposed class action over alleged flight path pollution near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, with the goal of bringing federal claims against the airport operator and major airlines after the Ninth Circuit ruled out their previous state law claims....
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